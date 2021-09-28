Tampa police search for driver who crashed into tire shop

article

Tampa police said a driver plowed into a tire shop early Tuesday morning, and then fled.

Police said they received the report before 2 a.m. When officers arrived at "Tim’s New and Used Tires" on North Florida Avenue, they found an SUV parked on the sidewalk and a large hole in the side of the building.

The driver, however, was nowhere nearby.

Police said they believe that person struck the building, reversed and abandoned the vehicle.