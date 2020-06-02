Tampa police search for suspect seen on video setting fire to Champs Sports

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a man who was seen setting a business on fire during Saturday's riots.

Investigators shared video that showed a shirtless man throwing a flaming object into a broken window at the store, located at 2381 Fowler Ave, on Saturday night.

The store quickly went up in flames and was completely destroyed in the blaze. Other businesses in the plaza, including a Vietnamese restaurant next door, also suffered major damage.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.