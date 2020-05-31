At least 60 Secret Service members injured during protests near White House
More than 60 Secret Service officers and special agents sustained multiple injuries in three days worth of violent clashes stemming from protests demanding justice for George Floyd in Washington, D.C.
Derek Chauvin transported to maximum-security prison: reports
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now in custody at the Oak Park Heights prison, which is a maximum-security facility in the state.
Use of force criticized in protests about police brutality
As protests grip the nation, officers have doused crowds with pepper spray, struck protesters with batons, steered police cars into throngs and shoved demonstrators.
14 arrests after protesters turn on St. Pete officers
Police say 14 people were arrested after protesters turned on law enforcement outside St. Petersburg police headquarters late Sunday night.
No injuries reported, driver arrested after truck drives into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
A man has been booked into Hennepin County Jail after a truck swerved through a crowd of protesters on I-35W Sunday afternoon.
‘We want to be with y’all’: Michigan sheriff leads law enforcement to march alongside protesters
As demonstrations condemning the death of George Floyd continue across the U.S., some local officers and deputies are being praised for crossing the lines and participating in the protests.
Barr: Protest ‘violence instigated and carried out by Antifa’ to be treated as 'domestic terrorism'
U.S. Attorney General William Barr condemned the “violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups” amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd during an encounter with police in Minnesota, warning that those responsible will be treated as domestic terrorists.
St. Petersburg welcomes protesters; will arrest those breaking the law, police chief says
Chanting "No justice, no peace," "Silence is compliance," and "arrest the police," rallies in St. Petersburg were largely peaceful.
Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired after pulling college students from car, stunning them during arrest
Two Atlanta police officers who were captured on video forcibly pulling a pair of college students out of their car and placing them under arrest during protests Saturday night have been fired, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday.
Volunteers across the US gather to clean up debris, trash and graffiti after protests
Amid several days of protests, some of which have devolved into chaos, that have erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, residents across the U.S. have taken to the streets to clean up their neighborhoods.
Protesters deface World War II Memorial and other National Mall monuments
Protesters spelled out their outrage following the death of George Floyd by spray-painting it on several monuments on the National Mall, including the World War II Memorial dedicated to soldiers killed in combat.
Protests force Walmart, CVS, Target and Apple to close some stores
Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed some locations for safety reasons.
Trump calls for 'law & order' in Philadelphia amid riots, looting
President Donald Trump is calling for law and order in Philadelphia as looting and riots continue throughout parts of the city Sunday afternoon.
Massive protests over George Floyd death raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks
The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”
President Trump says US will designate ‘Antifa’ as a ‘terrorist organization’
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the U.S. will designate “Antifa” as a “terrorist organization.”
History, right now: Echoes of 1968, and other fraught American years, in 2020
The streets were on fire as National Guard troops streamed into American cities. The shouts were soaked in anger and anguish: “We’re sick of it!” It was the late 1960s. It is right now.
‘Stay home for everyone’s safety,’ Sheriff Chronister pleas for peaceful protest
After a night of violence and rioting in Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister gathered with local leaders to make a plea to end the unrest.
Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments amid George Floyd demonstrations
The presence of Confederate monuments across the South — and elsewhere in the United States — has been challenged for years, and some of the monuments targeted were already under consideration for removal.