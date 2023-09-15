Tampa police searching for suspect after shooting sends 1 to hospital

article

An early morning shooting is under investigation in Tampa.

Police say they responded to the 9600 block of 10th St for a report of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers are working to determine the cause of the shooting and added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477, visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."