Tampa police searching for person involved in deadly shooting at Rodeway Inn

A man died at the hospital after being shot on Saturday, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to a Rodeway Inn located at 2307 East Busch Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The investigation revealed that there was a dispute between two people that resulted in a man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to TPD.

Officials say police are searching for the other person believed to be involved. The two people knew each other and the incident does not appear to be random, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

