Tampa police trying to identify 3 people of interest in Riverwalk shooting

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s helping to identify three people of interest after shooting along Tampa’s Riverwalk.

According to police, an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the Riverwalk early Saturday morning and struck someone in the hand.

Surveillance video provided by TPD shows what appears to be two women and a man walking along a sidewalk downtown. Police have identified them as people of interest and would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information on their identities or information on the shooting is asked to contact the police at 813-231-6130.

