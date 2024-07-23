Tampa police turn to 911 partnership with Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to help de-escalate mental health calls

When it comes to emergencies, 911 has long been the number to dial. But now, operators in Tampa have a new tool when the caller doesn't necessarily need police right away.

In a mental health crisis, 911 dispatchers are turning to mental health counselors from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, like Tina Tai, to help those in need of a different kind of help.

"First, I just sit there and listen to them, and then I'll validate them," Tai said.

The mental health counselor with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay sits just a few feet from the Tampa Police Department's 911 call takers. When a call comes in from those seeking guidance during a mental health episode, they can transfer the call to Tai, along with – or instead of – sending police.

"Everybody's crisis is different," she said. "They'll just tell me what's going on, like 'I'm just feeling really anxious today, I just thought about back then when I got assaulted or abused.' They come in really hot."

Since July 1, TPD has gotten more than 100 calls that fit the bill for being transferred to one of the interventionists that are provided through the Crisis Center. However, 30 ended up being transferred.

Eight of them were given a dual response, meaning the counselor was de-escalating the caller while an officer was on the way.

"It takes a burden off of the officers who at times don't know how to deal with certain issues that folks are going through," said Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson.

It also helps Tampa police control their resources more effectively at a time when officer availability is at a premium. Of the 30 calls transferred to a mental health counselor, 18 were completely diverted from needing a police officer.

"Our officers who handle an enormous load, from burglaries to robberies to homicides, that they're able to allow this program to help us out," said Johnson.

TPD officials said any call where a weapon might be present, or the person has expressed the potential for imminent harm, have an officer immediately sent.

"It's really hard, because sometimes I feel helpless," said Tai. "I can do all I can, but I'm only a bridge. I can only guide them. And what happens after that is up to them."

