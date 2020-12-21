Tampa pop-up puts unique spin on peanut butter pie

Peanut Butter Rush is a peanut butter pie company located in South Tampa. "But instead of being a slice of pie, it’s put into a jar," explained owner Kristin McKinney.

She says pie in Florida can go flat with all the humidity, so pie in a jar was her solution. The pies are also easy to transport and you can put the lid back on if you don’t feel like eating the whole thing.

The peanut butter pie filling is layered with different flavors inside the jar.

"The flavors are changing all the time," continued Kristin. Some popular ones include Nutella, marshmallow fluff, Oreo, PB&J and s’mores.

During the pandemic, Kristin also started putting her peanut butter pie filling in between two freshly baked cookies. "They’re basically a peanut butter pie ice cream sandwich," she added.

You can pick up Peanut Butter Rush jars and cookie sandwiches at The Bakery Box at 5226 South Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. Kristin is there every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can also pre-order online at facebook.com/peanutbutterrush/.

