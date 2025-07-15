Tampa pours $94 million into flood reduction: What we know

The Brief Tampa is investing $94 million this year to tackle stormwater flooding after last year’s devastating impacts. Projects include upgraded pump stations, new generators, and clearing debris from hundreds of miles of pipes. A major South Tampa project is still under debate, facing pushback from local businesses.



City leaders in Tampa are moving quickly to reduce stormwater flooding, especially in flood-prone neighborhoods like South Tampa.

What we know:

After heavy rain last year overwhelmed streets and homes, the city approved a $94 million investment for flood reduction efforts.

READ: Tampa aiming to combat affordable housing crisis through Healthy Homes Program

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city is adding permanent stormwater pumps at eight stations and has crews working six days a week. So far, they’ve removed 250 tons of debris from Tampa’s 600 miles of pipes.

The city held two public meetings this week to address concerns.

What they're saying:

Residents at the meetings voiced both concern and cautious optimism. Danny Conner shared just how severe flooding has become in his neighborhood:

"We had up to like 24 inches in our backyard. So flooding has become a concern, especially with more development in our city as well, which has seemed to be causing more of a problem with flooding in the neighborhoods. But tonight, they addressed all those points."

Lena Young Green added that while it’s encouraging to see officials working on solutions, some still feel the city has a long way to go: "I don't know that we got what we needed, but there is an effort to address flooding. And we were not unique."