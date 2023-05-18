Tampa Pride on the River canceled after Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting targeting drag shows

This year's Tampa Pride on the River event has been canceled following Governor Ron DeSantis signing multiple bills into law Wednesday, including one that critics call the "anti-drag" bill.

Tampa Pride President Carrie West made the decision to call off this year's event in downtown Tampa, which was set for September 24.

"If you want a bully person, and you want to take away people's rights this is the thing to do," said West.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children

The new law, which goes into effect on July 1, makes it illegal for minors to attend drag shows and other "sexually explicit adult performances."

"We're protecting kids, and we're going to protect kids when it's popular, we'll protect kids even when you take some incoming as a result of maybe offending some ideologies or agendas out there," Gov. Desantis said.

West admits there would've been drag performers present and with no way to block off the Riverwalk there were concerns that if kids saw them, it would violate the law.

"My heart is with them knowing the gravity of that decision to make that call," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, the co-vice president of St. Pete Pride.

READ: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to launch 2024 presidential campaign next week

St. Pete's event, which is one of the largest in the southeast, is still moving forward ahead of next month.

"We have been assured that our plans are in line with all ordinances and laws, and we're going to continue to move forward and create a space for people to celebrate joy," Green-Calisch said.

He's calling this year's St. Pete Pride Festival one of the most important in its history, due in part to the governor's latest policies.

"This is that moment for us to come together and celebrate what queer joy is, that we're here and no matter what, we're not going anywhere, and queer people exist and are here and want to be celebrated for the people we are," Green-Calisch added.