Tampa Pride postponed until next year

Tampa Pride has been postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020, and was then rescheduled for May 30, 2020, has been rescheduled again for March 27, 2021.

"While we wish we could be celebrating Tampa Pride in person, our community will still be celebrating together in spirit--and with even more pride, passion, and love for each other than ever before,” said Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor. “In a time that feels heavy for many, I know that our Tampa Pride community will continue uplifting others and spreading kindness, positivity, and love even from a distance."

All official Tampa Pride 2021 events will have all the Tampa Pride 2020 sponsors, festival vendors and diversity parade participants credited and rolled over for the re-scheduled 2021 events.

All 2020 Grand Marshals will be the same for 2021.

