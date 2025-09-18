Tampa pushes for strong growth in northern part of downtown – Here's what a city planning expert suggested

The Brief Tampa's Downtown Partnership is stepping up its effort to renew the northern part of the downtown core. While the areas around Channelside and Water Street have seen significant growth over the last decade, the area in the northern part of downtown is still filled with vacant lots and urban blight. An expert in city planning told the Downtown Partnership's annual meeting that there are a few specific things the city can cultivate to start a boom there.



Tampa is stepping up its effort to renew the northern part of downtown. While the areas around Channelside and Water Street have seen enormous growth over the last decade, the area in the north part of downtown is still filled with vacant lots and urban blight.

Thursday, the Tampa Downtown Partnership heard from one of the foremost experts in city planning on how to bring the area up to par with the rest of downtown.

What they're saying:

The owner of a new local coffee shop said he is glad to be in on the area's growth from the very beginning.

"We are just at the cusp of what is to come," said Jordan Copher of Late Start Brewing on Cass Street. "We've got our own neighborhood that's only half developed."

Dig deeper:

To be sure, there are already new developments going up in the 330 acres that the Tampa Downtown Partnership considers underutilized property. Forty-four of those acres, or about 25 blocks worth, are vacant lots or surface parking.

"We need more of that ethos of how do we create retail that meets people's everyday wants and needs, but is also a place, a kind of opportunity to connect?" said city planner and consultant James Lima, who is based in New York.

Lima presented to the Downtown Partnership on Thursday on ways it can spur growth in the northern part of downtown Tampa. He's urging the city to build parks, common areas and things that connect to Tampa's cultural past.

"People have never had more choices about where to live, work, play, there's got to be something compelling about the experience of place that makes people want to come back."

The backstory:

In the case of north downtown, the city owns more than two-thirds of the land. It is already working to redevelop the old Army-Navy property, and is redoing parts of the area's chaotic street grid.

"Being born and raised in Tampa, there's only a few of us," said Copher, "and to be able to get our roots in and be part of that community that comes up of it is pretty awesome."

What's next:

The request for proposals to develop four acres of city-owned properties are currently being reviewed by city staff.