Firefighters test their skills during mass-casualty exercise at TPA

The Brief Tampa International Airport conducted a Mass Casualty Exercise on Wednesday morning. Over 150 exercise participants and more than 25 partner agencies assisted in the simulation. The exercise is crucial to TPA's emergency preparedness strategy and simulated a fatal aircraft crash.



Tampa International Airport completed its FAA-required Triennial Mass Casualty Exercise Wednesday. This drill modeled a commercial plane crash involving a fuel fire, injury to passengers, and multiple casualties.

What we know:

This exercise takes place every three years and is required by the Federal Aviation Administration. In addition to the aircraft crash, first responders also engaged in a water rescue, highlighting the difficulties of managing dual emergency situations.

A variety of local and regional agencies took part, including Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Emergency Management, the United States Coast Guard, and the American Red Cross. Participants worked in real-time, testing their readiness and communication skills in a high-pressure environment.

TPA conducts dozens of emergency exercises each year. These range from active threat scenarios to cyberattacks.

What they're saying:

This was a team effort, as Tampa International Airport's Chief Operating Officer John Tiliacos said, "This morning's exercise is a dual response exercise." Both Tampa Fire Rescue and the Tampa Police Department worked together in this two-part drill.

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp explains the importance of these exercises: "Play like we practice, and today is one of those days when we want to be a little bit more proactive instead of being reactive."

Having a plan of action in any scenario is vital and could be the difference between life and death. As John Tiliacos added, "Plan for the worst and hope for the best."