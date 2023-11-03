Tampa rabbi encourages kindness to cope as Israeli-Hamas war continues: ‘Be a light’

Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski of Chabad Chai South Tampa has a goal to bring together his community and provide positivity in dark times.

"All of us need to band together," Dubrowski said.

Since the Israeli-Hamas war began, he has been working hard to engage in the community and provide support, not just for the Jewish community, but for anyone feeling stressed, upset or helpless during these tough times.

"It’s a shame that crisis often brings out the best in humanity, and here in the U.S. we have seen that in the past," Dubrowski said Thursday night at a peaceful rally in Tampa. "While this has been a traumatic and terrifying time, the response has been incredibly inspiring, with everyone coming together to say, "How can I help?’"

Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski of Chabad Chai South Tampa speaks at a peacefully rally.

Dubrowski has also started an education series, for adults, to teach healthy ways of coping, with past as prologue. The sessions are often history lessons, that can provide insight into handling of events in the past that can be helpful today.

READ: Israeli family takes refuge in Clearwater after Hamas attacks

"We’ve seen people coming together to study more, to observe more, and it’s this tradition that lifts our spirits," Dubrowski said.

Still, he hopes his message of positivity can help heal the community, using kindness as a way to unite.

Attendees listen to Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski of Chabad Chai South Tampa.

"If you’re sitting at home this evening and you feel surrounded and overwhelmed by the negativity that you are seeing in our community and in the media, be a light," Dubrowski advised. "Stop and resolve to do one extra act of kindness and generosity. Help someone cross the street, pay for lunch for someone, call someone you haven’t talked to in years-- that’s how you overcome darkness and spread more light."