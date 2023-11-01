Israeli family takes refuge in Clearwater after Hamas attacks

A family from Israel is taking refuge in Clearwater in the wake of the Oct. 7th terrorist attacks and as the war in the Gaza Strip escalates.

"[On Oct. 7th] at 6:30 in the morning, we wake up [to the] sound of alarms, a lot of sounds of bombs," said Eden Desler, who is now staying with her husband, Camilo Novoa, in Clearwater. "We understand that this is not a life that kids need to live."

Eden Desler and Camilo Novoa say they left Israel to keep their daughter Alma safe.

On Oct. 22, fifteen days after terrorists killed 1,400 Israelis, including one of her friends, Desler, Novoa and 11-month-old Alma, were on a plane, temporarily leaving behind their beloved Israel to stay with Novoa's family in Tampa Bay.

"For me this is the hardest thing to do," shared Desler. "Israel is in my heart for life."

But while Israel, the United States and other nations try to convince Hamas to release the 200 hostages they took, including five of Desler's friends, they are watching the news closely as Israeli forces bombard Gaza.

"People need to scream and protest, free Gaza from Hamas," she said. "No kid, no one needs to live in a war. No one wants war."

The family plans to go back home whenever it becomes safe.

Even a quiet park in Clearwater, doesn't seem quiet for them. War has followed across an ocean.

"We are hearing the noises still. We are still hearing the alarms somehow," said Novoa. "It's in our minds."

And they are concerned about the 312 anti-Semitic incidents reported to the Anti-Defamation League in the US between the Oct. 7th attacks and Oct. 23rd.

That's four times the number from a year before.

"It's more quiet, but even here I am not feeling safe," said Desler. "This is not my home."

They plan on going back to Israel once things calm down.

"We really hope soon," said Novoa. "In the end we don't know."