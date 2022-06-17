Tampa raises Juneteenth flag, recognizing history with new tradition

For just the third time ever, the city of Tampa raised its Juneteenth flag, marking the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved people in Texas.

However, the emancipation proclamation had freed slaves two and a half years earlier.

Last year was the first time the nation celebrated the day as an official holiday on June 19th – known as Juneteenth.

While many are still trying to settle on a tradition to celebrate, Tampa has already found one in a flag-raising ceremony.

In addition to raising the flag, Mayor Castor issued a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth’s historical significance in Tampa.

And throughout the week, Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park, and the downtown bridges will be lit up yellow, red and green.