Tampa realtor creates digital neighborhood project for America's 250th anniversary

The Brief A local realtor developed a digital project showcasing history and custom music for 58 Tampa communities. The music project honors regional culture ahead of the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence. Original neighborhood songs were created using an artificial intelligence tool to reach a broader audience.



Tampa realtor Ignacio Torano created a digital tribute to celebrate the history, culture and personality of neighborhoods across the region.

Digital neighborhood project

What we know:

Torano’s connection to Tampa started with his family. His father migrated from Cuba to Ybor City in 1971, beginning a story that would eventually lead Torano to build a life rooted in the community.

After graduating from Plant High School and the University of South Florida, Torano is now raising his own family in the city he grew up in. As a realtor, Torano says learning the history of Tampa’s neighborhoods became part of understanding the people and places he serves.

While thinking about the upcoming 250th anniversary celebration of American independence, he wanted to create something meaningful for the community.

"I was thinking, what could I do that would be really cool to give to the Tampa community to show them the history and culture of what makes Tampa?" Torano said.

Torano used local resources, including archives from the Tampa Bay History Center and USF, to research each neighborhood. The project now features 58 communities, from University Square to Davis Islands, with more stories still being added.

Torano also created original songs for each neighborhood using an artificial intelligence music tool, hoping the music would connect with people in a different way.

"I wanted to provide music to people, because I know that will touch a different audience," he said.

Neighborhood pride highlights

Local perspective:

One of the neighborhoods featured in the project is Port Tampa, where Torano highlighted local history and community staples like Belle's Pizza Kitchen. Co-owner Ray Kongwa said hearing the neighborhood’s story turned into music was meaningful.

"It was just a source of pride to hear, put to words, things that we get to experience in our community every day," Kongwa said.

Expanding the history

What's next:

Torano says there are still dozens of neighborhood stories left to tell, but each new chapter reinforces his belief that Tampa is more than just a location. For him, it’s a collection of people, cultures, and memories that make the Bay Area home.