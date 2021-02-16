Tampa restaurant offers saucy taste of Chicago

Kay’s Kitchen claims to be Tampa’s only Chicago-style chicken and fish restaurant.

"It has a distinct taste. It’s Ms. Kay’s. Nobody in Tampa is cooking like Ms. Kay’s," insisted the owner, Kay Lee.

Kay, a Chicago native, says it’s her unique blend of seasoning and mild sauce that makes her chicken and fish Chicago-style. "Tampa calls it a bougie ketchup because we don’t serve ketchup here," she continued.

Kay says Chicago natives order her food with "sauce on," which means the chicken, fish or fries comes covered in mild sauce. But for those who don’t like their lunch swimming in sauce, it’s also served on the side.

MORE INFO:

Kay’s Kitchen is located at 11124 N. 30th St. in Tampa. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday.

www.kayschickenkitchen.com



