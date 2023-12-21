2 Tampa restaurants ranked by Open Table among top 100 in U.S.

article

As 2023 winds to a close, Open Table released its list of the best 100 restaurants in the country and two Tampa spots made the cut.

The popular reservation site, Open Table, sourced its list from over 12 million diner reviews, as well as metrics including ratings, number of reservations, and the number of five-star reviews.

READ: TPA ready for holiday travelers after record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

Bern's Steak House and Lilac ranked among the best of the best in America. The Tampa restaurants were two of seven Florida eateries to be ranked.

Below are the Florida restaurants ranked in the top 100 in order: