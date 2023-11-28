Tampa Riverwalk nominated for best holiday lights display by USA Today

article

The Tampa Riverwalk was one of 20 public holiday lights displays to be nominated for the best in the country in USA Today's ‘10Best’ Reader's Choice Awards.

The publication's editors and experts combed the nation for the 20 best and ‘most beautiful’ holiday light shows put on by neighborhoods, cities, and parks.

Four other Florida cities made the cut, including the Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Light Up the Holidays in Altamonte Springs, Johannessen Lights in Winter Park, and Holiday in Paradise in West Palm Beach.

The display's include a 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas Tree that floats in the harbor, the lit Pirate Water Taxi, a festively decorated gazebo, and more.

