Tampa road rage incident under investigation

The Brief A road rage incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Tampa is under investigation. It happened near the off-ramp of the Selmon Expressway onto Kennedy Blvd. Kennedy Blvd. is closed from the Selmon Express off-ramp to N. Jefferson St. to allow for the investigation.



What we know:

It happened near the off-ramp of the Selmon Expressway onto Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa police said one person has been detained and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police add that there are no reported injuries and there is no threat to the school board or Rampello Magnet.

Kennedy Blvd. is closed from the Selmon Express off-ramp to N. Jefferson St. to allow for the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the road rage incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.