Tampa shoppers to see increased police presence ahead of holidays

Holiday shoppers will notice an increased police presence at shopping centers, malls and stores, the Tampa Police Department announced on Tuesday.

"Whether they're on bicycle, whether they're on motorcycle, in a car, on horseback," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said when describing his officers. "Our goal is simple: Deter thieves."

If you’re shopping in stores, Bercaw suggests parking your vehicle in well-lit areas. Also, hide your purchases in your trunk and lock the doors.

"Stay alert as you move through parking lots, stores and other crowded areas," Bercaw said. "Avoid distractions like using your phone while walking. This helps you keep aware of potential hazards and discourages opportunistic criminals."

TPD is also warning residents about scams that tend to rise during the holidays, including a new QR code scam called "quishing."

Recently, someone put fake QR code stickers over the ParkMobile signs in Ybor, Bercaw announced Tuesday. Drivers scanned the fake QR codes with their phones thinking they were paying for parking through ParkMobile – but instead, the money went to scammers.

Tampa police pointed out Tuesday that QR codes are not used at these particular Ybor parking stations for payment.

"Check the URL. Make sure that you're going to the correct website," Bercaw said.

Meanwhile, 57% of American consumers plan to buy their holiday gifts online this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That means lots of packages sitting at lots of front doors.

"Thieves are often quick to spot unattended packages and unattended homes," Bercaw said.

Last December, TPD said the number of package thefts doubled compared to the year before. So, officers will be on the lookout, and they’re asking residents to do the same.

"We encourage everyone to trust their instincts," Bercaw said. "If you see something that looks suspicious – whether it's somebody that's casing a neighborhood looking for a package, whether it's somebody driving under the influence, whether it looks like it's a fake QR code on a parking meter – report that to us."

This will be the first holiday season under the new state laws that just went into effect in October, which allow for harsher penalties for porch pirates.

