Why Bay Area officials are saying shopping locally this holiday season is more important than ever

The holiday season is upon us in the Bay Area, and some of our leaders are urging residents to shop locally when buying gifts for loved ones.

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor is one of the Hillsborough County leading this call.

"This is really a time to support our small businesses," Castor said.

Castor said it is more important than ever for Bay Area residents to shop locally as small businesses continue to deal with the economic fallout of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Rep. Kathy Castor shopping in Downtown St. Pete as part of a yearly visit to the city to promote shopping locally.

Small business owners in the Tampa region, like Anthony Shun, have simple messages to send to their communities this holiday season.

"We love engaging the community," Shun said. "The money you guys can come spend with us really, really does make an impact."

On Nov. 26, Castor visited several small businesses in Downtown St. Petersburg, where she promotes small businesses yearly.

While visiting Downtown St. Pete Castor, Castor called small businesses the backbone of the local economy. She said they need customers more than ever because many businesses suffered damage.

"In order to recover from the storms, we have to support our neighbors and small business owners," Castor said. "That's how we're going to make our way back."

