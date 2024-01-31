Expand / Collapse search

Tampa students encouraged to enter poetry contest

Published 
FOX 13 News

Tampa students encouraged to enter poetry contest

Students know about the three R’s—reading, righting and arithmetic. But there are three others they should know about: Reduce, reuse, recycle. Edgar CastroTello, Recycling Specialist with the City of Tampa’s Solid Waste Department and one of last year’s winners, Mayra Srivastava, talked to FOX 13 anchor Linda Hurtado about the contest.

TAMPA - The City of Tampa is hoping students will help spread the message of reduce, reuse, recycle.

Tampa students in grades 3-12, along with clients in the MacDonald Training Center arts program, are encouraged to create works of art and poetry encouraging their peers and the public to recycle. 

A winner will be selected from each of these categories: Elementary, Middle, High School and MacDonald Training Center. 

The winning artwork will be displayed on recycling collection trucks for a year. The winning poetry will also be on display at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park alongside the River Center Building.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 2.

Students can submit here.