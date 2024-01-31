Tampa students encouraged to enter poetry contest

The City of Tampa is hoping students will help spread the message of reduce, reuse, recycle.

Tampa students in grades 3-12, along with clients in the MacDonald Training Center arts program, are encouraged to create works of art and poetry encouraging their peers and the public to recycle.

A winner will be selected from each of these categories: Elementary, Middle, High School and MacDonald Training Center.

The winning artwork will be displayed on recycling collection trucks for a year. The winning poetry will also be on display at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park alongside the River Center Building.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 2.

Students can submit here.