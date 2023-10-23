Tampa man accused of impersonating police officer while wearing Buccaneers jersey

article

A Tampa man was arrested on Sunday for impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull cars over on I-75, all while wearing a Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers jersey.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Earl Mitchell Cesario, 62, was charged with False Personation of Officials in Sumter County on Sunday.

An FHP trooper was alerted on Sunday morning to a red GMC truck attempting to pull over other vehicles using red and blue lights. At around 11:02 a.m., the trooper stopped the vehicle on I-75 northbound near Bushnell.

FHP reported a red GMC truck attempted to pull over cars on I-75 in Sumter County over the weekend. (Photo courtesy: FHP)

The troopers spoke with Cesario, who told authorities he had red and blue lights mounted on his dashboard before he was pulled over, but he never had them activated.

FHP also spoke with a witness who told them he was driving north on I-75 when a red GMC Sierra overtook his vehicle and began flashing red and blue lights. The witness said he believed the truck was an undercover law enforcement officer, and described how the driver aggressively motioned for him to pull over before eventually speeding off.

The trooper searched Cesario's car and found the blue and red lights, which turned on when plugged into two cigarette lighters. The cigarette lighters were opened prior to the trooper testing the lights.

Photo courtesy: FHP

Cesario was arrested and taken to the Sumer County jail without further incident.