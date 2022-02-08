Tampa teen arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old in Sarasota

Tampa police arrested a teen suspect involved in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Sarasota. Detectives are still searching for a second suspect.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening in the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue. Police said three children were struck, including an 8-year-old. A 17-year-old died.

Investigators said they arrested one of the people responsible in Tampa on Monday: a 16-year-old girl.

However, they are still searching for a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Bradenton.

Anyone having information is asked to please call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

