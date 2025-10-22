Tampa teens caught on camera, arrested after taking off in stolen golf cart: HCSO

A group of Tampa teens tried to evade deputies but were caught on camera thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Aviation Unit.

According to HCSO, the teenagers were arrested after they took off in a stolen golf cart. Deputies say they quickly found the suspects and safely took them into custody after they tried to run away.

What they're saying:

"This is not the path we want to see our young people on," said Sheriff Chronister. "Teenagers should be spending time in school, with their families, and building their futures, not getting into trouble at such a young age. We can only hope they take this as an opportunity to make better choices moving forward."