Over 300 Tampa volunteers help with more than 40 service projects for United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

The Brief United Way Suncoast’s annual Week of Caring brought about 300 volunteers to more than 40 service projects supporting 27 nonprofits across the region. USAA-sponsored volunteers helped organizations like Children’s Home Network by painting, cleaning, landscaping and sorting donations. Organizers say the expanded weeklong event aims to raise awareness of community needs and inspire year-round volunteerism across the Bay Area.



Hundreds of volunteers filled the campuses with food banks, schools and other nonprofits for United Way Suncoast's annual "Week of Caring."

"(It's) to help them achieve the work that need the extra hands for," United Way Suncoast Vice President of Philanthropic Engagement Rebecca Cain said.

The backstory:

The "Week of Caring" initially started as a "Day of Caring." It was expanded to allow easier participation from volunteers. This year, the week is being sponsored by USAA.

Fifty USAA Tampa volunteers spent time on the campus of the Children's Home Network, one of the area's oldest nonprofits.

What they're saying:

"It's hard to express how much time and resources that saves," Children's Home Network Executive Vice President Taylor Cheeseman said. "We've got a maintenance crew of two guys that work it day in and day out, so having the manpower of dozens for even a few hours really adds a significant capacity to our maintenance team."

That manpower refreshed the paint on walls and fences, raked leaves and washed cars on the 60-acre campus that opened over 60 years ago. They also helped sort bags of items in the donation room.

"A little bit goes a long way. If you have teams in your organization that can do this type of work, it makes a difference for the community," USAA Tampa Executive Director Keith O'Malley said. "It's a community that needs us, and we have a responsibility as good, corporate citizens to come out and try and get things done."

Dig deeper:

The Children's Home Network started as an orphanage in 1892. They now focus on foster care and family-strengthening programs.

"The kids that come here have experienced complex trauma," Cheeseman said. "They've often sometimes moved from placement to placement, and they're looking for stability, a home-life environment. They're looking for a place where they can feel comfortable and valued."

By the numbers:

This year, around 300 volunteers participated in over 40 different projects that benefited 27 nonprofits.

"We really want to bring awareness to community needs, not just through the Week of Caring, but throughout the entire year," Cain said. "We want to get the community engaged 365 days of the year."