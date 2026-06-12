Tampa, Sarasota and Lakeland rank among nation’s deadliest metro areas for pedestrians, study finds

The Brief A new study ranks Tampa, Sarasota and Lakeland as three of the deadliest metros in the country for pedestrian fatalities. Florida comes in as the fifth deadliest state overall, the report found. The national nonprofit, Smart Growth America, put the report together and argues that roads are dangerous by design, prioritizing vehicle speed and convenience.



A recent report on pedestrian safety ranks three Bay Area metros among the deadliest in the nation.

Bay Area pedestrian safety hazards

What we know:

Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition recently released a 2026 study that argues roads are "dangerous by design" and prioritize vehicle speed and convenience.

"And what that means is that you have wide roads with many lanes and few crossings in between," Heidi Simon of Smart Growth America said. "You have poor visibility, incomplete lighting or sidewalk networks — forcing people to walk in unsafe conditions."

The report looked at pedestrian fatality rates from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Florida pedestrian fatality data

By the numbers:

Florida is the fifth deadliest state in the country for pedestrians, the study found.

According to the report, there are three Bay Area metros in the top 25:

#8 – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#15 – North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota

#21 – Lakeland-Winter Haven

The study said people ages 50 to 64 make up the highest number of victims. More than half of all pedestrian fatalities happen on state-owned roads, with urban areas being the deadliest places for people walking.

Metropolitan highway mapping

What we don't know:

The report analyzed Department of Transportation data but does not break down exactly where on the road these tragedies occur.

Bay Area deadly pedestrian cases

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 has covered several pedestrian fatality cases already this year, including ones in St. Pete, Bradenton and Seminole.

In some cases, victims were using crosswalks. In others, they were not. And sometimes, crosswalks and sidewalks were not an option.

Simon told FOX 13 that the report compares two five-year periods: 2015-2019 and 2020-2024. She said the data shows the Bay Area saw an additional 61 people killed in the most recent five-year period.

"We need to remember that each one is someone's loved one, neighbor, or community member who didn't get to go home safely that day," Simon said.

National roadway safety overhaul

What they're saying:

The nonprofit believes this is a national issue and that changes are needed, including ones that would force drivers to slow down.

"We need to put in more frequent stoppings and crosswalks so that they are unable to get up to high speeds between them," Simon said. "And we need to improve visibility so that drivers are aware of what's going on around them."

Tampa resident street experiences

Local perspective:

Tampa resident Cole Johnson told FOX 13 he walks everywhere in the city and also drives Bay Area streets.

"I've almost been hit. I've almost hit people — I'm guilty," Johnson said.

Johnson also acknowledged the shared safety responsibility on the roads.

"A lot [of] times people are crossing when they’re not supposed to. But again, living in Tampa, you should be aware that you're driving in a city that's busy, and it's on the driver as well to keep their eyes out."