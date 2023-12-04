Tampa ranks as one of most fun cities in America in new report

article

If you're looking to have a good time, then you might be right at home in Tampa.

A recent report named Tampa as one of the most fun cities in America. WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. on 65 key metrics to find out where you can have the most fun.

Tampa clocked in at No. 17 on the list behind other Florida cities like Orlando and Miami. Three of the main metrics used to determine the rankings were ‘Entertainment & Recreation Rank,' ‘Nightlife & Parties Rank,’ and ‘Costs Rank.’

Tampa boasted a rank of 10 in entertainment and recreation among all the cities considered, as well as a 30 and 96 for nightlife and costs, respectively.

St. Pete also made the list, ranking at 38, one spot behind Jacksonville. Here are all of the Florida cities that were ranked: