Tampa Warriors to host 'Hockey Heals 22' in Wesley Chapel

The Tampa Warriors will be hosting "Hockey Heals 22" in June with 22 hours worth of hockey being played on the ice.

The charity event will bring awareness to veteran suicides with two sponsors: Task Force Dagger and My Warrior's Place. Chris Scangarello with the Tampa Warriors said 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

"We're trying to combat that," he said. " Anything we can do to lower that number, obviously we want it to be zero."

MILITARY MAY: Memorial Day and Veterans Day aren't the same; do you know the difference?

Players with the Tampa Warriors will be split into four teams and play 22 hours with an Opening Ceremony to kick everything off.

The Tampa Warriors are a hockey team full of veterans. The program is to get veterans connected to each other through a recreational and competitive environment.

"We get guys out of the house, out of their heads playing hockey," Scangarello said.

The Hockey Heals 22 event will run from June 10-11 starting with its Opening Cermeony at 5:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Ice in Wesley Chapel. For more information, visit tampawarriors.org.