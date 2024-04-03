Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Weather in Tampa: Strong storms sweeping through Bay Area on Wednesday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 3, 2024 6:31am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Tampa weather | line of storms brings cold front

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber previewed a line of storms that will bring cooler temperatures and a risk for severe weather on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is expected to experience a line of storms on Wednesday that could present a risk of severe weather.

When will the storms be in our area? 

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said our northern counties, like Citrus and Hernando, should start seeing rain in the late morning hours.

Then the rain will make its way through the central part of the state around 1 to 2 p.m., including Hillsborough and Polk counties. 

There have already been tornado watches issued for several counties in northwest Florida, and Weber said we could see some of those advisories shift down to the Tampa Bay area as the line of storms makes its way south. 

Weber said the risk of strong to severe weather in most Bay Area counties is currently slight.

When will a cold front arrive? 

The Bay Area will wake up to cooler temperatures and low humidity on Thursday morning.

The highs will remain in the 70s through Sunday. 

