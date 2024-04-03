Weather in Tampa: Strong storms sweeping through Bay Area on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay area is expected to experience a line of storms on Wednesday that could present a risk of severe weather.

When will the storms be in our area?

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said our northern counties, like Citrus and Hernando, should start seeing rain in the late morning hours.

Then the rain will make its way through the central part of the state around 1 to 2 p.m., including Hillsborough and Polk counties.

There have already been tornado watches issued for several counties in northwest Florida, and Weber said we could see some of those advisories shift down to the Tampa Bay area as the line of storms makes its way south.

Weber said the risk of strong to severe weather in most Bay Area counties is currently slight.

When will a cold front arrive?

The Bay Area will wake up to cooler temperatures and low humidity on Thursday morning.

The highs will remain in the 70s through Sunday.

