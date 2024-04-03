Weather in Tampa: Severe storms delay flights at TPA

If you’re planning to fly in or out of Tampa International Airport on Wednesday, you may want to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport as a line of strong storms rolls through the area.

According to TPA’s website, several flights in and out of the airport have been delayed.

According to TPA’s website, of the 559 flights scheduled for Wednesday, 18 have been canceled and 178 have been delayed.

A line of strong storms is working its way across the Sunshine State on Wednesday and is expected to be over the Tampa area around 1 or 2 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued for several counties in the northern part of the Bay Area on Wednesday morning.

While FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says there is a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday, he did note that there is a possibility of hail and maybe a tornado.

Weber went on to say that the biggest storm threats will be wind and heavy rain.

The storms are ushering in a cold front that will drop temperatures and spread sunshine and dry air across the Bay Area by Thursday.

Click here to check the status of flights at TPA.

