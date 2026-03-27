Tampa woman accused of DUI, assaulting troopers after 132 mph chase ends in serious rollover crash: FHP

The Brief A Tampa woman, Whitney Joseph, 25, is accused of leading troopers on a chase, reaching 132 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge, ending in a rollover crash that seriously injured another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say Whitney drove recklessly, causing the crash that left the other driver, identified as Landon Bridges, hospitalized in serious condition after becoming unresponsive. After the crash, Whitney allegedly assaulted troopers and refused sobriety and breath tests. She now faces multiple felony charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury and aggravated fleeing, according to FHP.



A Tampa woman is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she led troopers on a high-speed chase along the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing a rollover crash that seriously injured another driver Tuesday night. After the crash, Whitney Joseph, 25, is accused of kicking and hitting troopers during her arrest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say the incident began as a traffic stop but quickly escalated to an argument with troopers before Joseph allegedly sped away, reaching up to 132 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The affidavit says Joseph drove recklessly, changing lanes aggressively and dangerously.

During the pursuit, investigators say Joseph tried to pass between vehicles but hit a sedan in the center lane. Joseph's vehicle flipped over multiple times after the collision. The driver of the sedan, identified as Landon Bridges, suffered serious injuries and reportedly became unresponsive after having a seizure. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, troopers say Joseph became aggressive. According to the report, she is accused of kicking multiple troopers in the chest, hitting one trooper near the neck, and biting another on the arm while being restrained.

Troopers also reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Joseph, along with a cup believed to be filled with alcohol that spilled inside her vehicle. Investigators say she refused to do field sobriety tests and later declined to give breath samples, according to FHP.

Joseph faces the following charges:

DUI with serious bodily injury

Refusal to submit to testing

Aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement causing serious injury or death

Battery on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Troopers say Joseph was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transported to the Orient Road Jail. Bridges was last reported to be in serious condition.