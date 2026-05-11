Sarasota police investigate death of child on Dixie Avenue

The Brief Sarasota police are investigating the death of a child who was found unresponsive at a home on Monday morning. First responders found the child in the 2800 block of Dixie Avenue and attempted life-saving measures before the child died at the hospital. Detectives have not yet released the age or gender of the child as the investigation into the circumstances remains active.



Sarasota police are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive Monday morning.

Sarasota police juvenile death investigation

What we know:

Sarasota County dispatch received a call at around 8 a.m. Monday about a child who was not responsive in the 2800 block of Dixie Avenue.

Officers and EMS paramedics worked to revive the child at the scene.

The child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but later died.

Child identity and cause of death

What we don't know:

The age and gender of the child have not been released by authorities at this time.

The specific circumstances surrounding how the child died also remain under investigation.

Information for detectives

What you can do:

The Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is looking for information regarding this case. Anyone who knows something is asked to call 941-263-6070.