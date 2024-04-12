Tampa’s historic Marti Colon Cemetery vandalized: Police hunt for suspect accused of desecrating mausoleums

Tampa police are looking for the person responsible for reported vandalism at the Marti Colon Cemetery.

Tampa Parks and Recreation says the vandalism has become an ongoing issue over the last week, and appears to be happening at night or when nobody else is there.

"We see vandalism from time to time in cemeteries," Parks and Recreation Director Tony Mulkey said. "This is a very specific vandalism type, with some messaging and some very coordinated efforts of one person, we believe."

The Marti Colon Cemetery is more than 100 years old.

Parks and Recreation staff say there was graffiti on some of the walls of the mausoleums, a flame set to some items in one of the mausoleums, and vandalism up on the roof of one of the buildings.

READ: Are there bodies buried next to the Marti Colon Cemetery? Activists want answers before area is rezoned

"It's more egregious at a cemetery because it's a solemn place," Mulkey said. "It's a place that people go to pay respects to their loved ones or their family."

Missy Martin, with the MacFarlane Neighborhood Watch, says this isn’t the first time the cemetery has been vandalized.

Courtesy: Tampa Parks and Rec

"People just want to come here and visit their family members and keep that tradition going, and just be safe when they visit here," she said.

PREVIOUS: City of Tampa to buy parts of historic West Tampa cemetery

Martin has several family members buried at the cemetery, so she visits often. She says one of her family members' gravesites was one of the ones that was previously vandalized.

Courtesy: Tampa Parks and Rec

"I have both sets of great-grandparents on my father's side buried here," Martin said.

She says this time appears to be worse than previous times.

"This cemetery is over 100 years old, and it's got some of the founding families that immigrated here to Tampa and helped settle Tampa and make it what it is today," Martin said.

PREVIOUS: Part of Tampa cemetery listed for sale on Craigslist

Parks and Recreation staff say maintenance crews have been out to monitor and clean up the vandalism almost every day recently.

Police are increasing their presence at the cemetery.

"I think people just yearn for peace for their loved ones and that's it," Martin explained. "That's all they want."

The Tampa Police Department says it’s investigating, and more officers are patrolling the area.

Parks and Recreation staff say they’re exploring other security measures at the cemetery to keep this from happening again.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter