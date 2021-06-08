Tampa's July 4th 'Boom by the Bay' fireworks show will return next month

article

Tampa’s Independence Day celebration, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be back and "bigger than ever," the city announced Tuesday.

"Boom by the Bay," which kicked off in 2019 only to be scuttled in 2020, will take place on July 4th and make full use of the city’s Riverwalk.

Mayor Jane Castor’s office says a boat parade and blessing of the fleet will start at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks from six different locations at dusk, including:

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (new since 2019)

Bayshore Boulevard (new since 2019)

"Each site will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously," a city release explained.

Boom by the Bay in 2019 (FOX / file)

The event will be free.

LINK: boombythebay.com

Tampa joins several other Bay Area communities in bringing back fireworks and other July 4th events as COVID-19 vaccinations allow restrictions to be lifted. St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Lakeland, and Bradenton are among the communities that have announced events for this year.

Separately, the state of Florida is encouraging residents to get outside during ‘Freedom Week,’ a tax-free holiday that coincides with the Independence Day holiday.

From July 1 through 7, there will be no sales tax on tickets purchased for such things as live music, athletic contests, in-theater movies, cultural events and entrance to museums and state parks.

