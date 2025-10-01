Tampa’s newest stormwater relief project targets El Prado neighborhood

The Brief A South Tampa neighborhood will see stormwater improvements starting this month. The neighborhood is located on El Prado Boulevard and South Manhattan Avenue. The project includes additional pipe installations and inlets at all the intersections.



To address ongoing neighborhood flooding, Tampa city officials are moving forward with some major stormwater improvements to the El Prado neighborhood.

What we know:

The City invested $6.9 million toward this flood relief project. The project includes increasing pipe capacity from 24 inches to 54 inches wide. These pipes will run down South Manhattan Avenue from West Vasconia Street to West Obispo Street.

Interim Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said, "It includes increased sized pipes and some additional pipes on Manhattan to allow for a greater volume of stormwater to get from the street network and out into the bay."

The inlets will capture and drain rainwater as quickly as possible.

The neighborhood is home to the El Prado Stormwater Garden which was built to treat water runoff. These upgrades, along with the garden, will improve flood protection and help with water flow from the neighborhood into the bay.

Timeline:

Construction will begin toward the middle of October and finish in late 2026.

"Next year can't come soon enough for the residents of these surrounding neighborhoods to finally see the benefits of this long-awaited stormwater improvement project," said Mayor Jane Castor.