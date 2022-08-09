Tampa's only craft soft-serve ice cream shop brings more than 100 ingredients, lets you make your own flavor

Oh Yeah Creamery is Tampa’s only create-your-own, craft soft-serve ice cream shop. Owners Dawn and Matt McKean opened Oh Yeah, located near the corner of Platt Street and South Boulevard in May 2021.

They take chocolate or vanilla hard scooped ice cream and combine it with any combination of 112 ingredients or toppings. Then, they run it through their mixing machines which look like giant drill presses.

"Instantly it mixes everything together into a pulverized soft-serve in the flavor that you chose," said Dawn.

Oh Yeah offers a small and large size, as a well as a milkshake option. They also offer both gluten-free and vegan options.

It's a sister-company of the popular, Tampa-based, Revolution Ice Cream. They provide the base ice cream every creation starts with.

"With Rev’s reputation, you know it’s going to be a great product," said Dawn.

Many of the toppings at Oh Yeah are anything but traditional.

"We wanted to explore the funky side of it," said Matt.

Corn, butter, bacon, habanero powder, and goat cheese are just a few of the odd items on their ingredient list. But for the non-adventurous types, there are plenty of familiar favorites like cereal, peanut butter cups, and M&M’s.

Oh Yeah Creamery is open seven days a week. Their address is 224 S. Boulevard in Tampa.