Tampa's Spelling Bee champ met with welcome crowd at TPA upon return home

Tampa Bay's very own Spelling Bee champion, Bruhat Soma, was met with a hero's welcome at Tampa International Airport upon his arrival home on Wednesday.

READ: Tampa Bay area student wins 2024 National Spelling Bee

Soma, a 12-year-old and rising eighth-grader at Turner/Bartels K-8 School in New Tampa, has been soaking it all in since his electric victory in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in a 1v1 spell-off.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Tampa International Airport

The Tampa student spelled a record 29 words correctly in 90 seconds to beat his lone remaining competitor in the spelling bee on May 30.

Since then, he's been making the rounds, appearing on The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and even being honored with his very own billboard in the Tampa area.

READ: Creative billboards recognize Spelling Bee champion from Tampa Bay area

But it was time to return home on Wednesday night, and he was met with a rousing welcome at the Tampa International Airport as he arrived with his family.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"I'm feeling really happy," Soma said. "I've been working for this since fourth grade, but last year I've been working really hard."