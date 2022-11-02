Tandem skydivers serve as both thrill-seekers and therapists while thousands of feet above the ground

Some people want to conquer a fear, some want to fulfill a lifelong dream. Others are adrenaline junkies.

No matter what the scenario, would you strap yourself to a total stranger and jump out of an airplane? That's what tandem skydive instructors do on a daily basis.

Skydive Southwest Florida is in Punta Gorda. It's a company that prides itself on its experienced tandem instructors.

"It is crazy, but it's a way of life," said instructor Dave Scott.

He has done over 6,000 tandem skydives.

"We basically master fear the moment we leave the airplane, not just escape fear," he explained.

Bruce Gifford, another tandem instructor at Skydive Southwest Florida, says reading people and their level of fear is a very important part of the job.

"When the door opens up, that's a major reality check. The people who tend to get nervous get very scared at that point," he described. "Sometimes I am a part-time therapist and I have to talk them through it."

Their facility did take some damage during Hurricane Ian, and they even lost a building -- but they are up and operating now. The views from 10,000 feet high in that area are still both gorgeous and thrilling.