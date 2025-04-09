Tariffs on China threaten to cripple Tampa's fireworks industry and small businesses

The Brief 125% tariffs on goods imported from China threaten Tampa’s fireworks industry. The industry’s busy season for importing is now ahead of the Fourth of July. Experts say the U.S. cannot duplicate the production of fireworks.



President Donald Trump’s 125% tariffs on China are sparking major issues for the fireworks industry.

China has a near monopoly on retail firecrackers, and the tariffs have ignited panic from many local businesses .

The sudden spike threatens Fourth of July celebrations and many livelihoods.

What they're saying:

"A lot of your mom and pops will not be able to withstand it," said Sharon Hunnewell-Johnson, president of Galaxy Fireworks in Tampa .

READ: Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

Local fireworks companies say the tariffs that went into place are unsustainable for their industry.

"Fireworks have never been made in the United States nor can they be made in United States. We do not have the infrastructure, we don't have the chemicals," said Hunnewell-Johnson.

On the shelves of Galaxy Fireworks, you'll find all the traditional crackers and bangs, a booming gender reveal section and a display dedicated to President Trump himself.

Dig deeper:

All are in jeopardy now because of the 125% tariffs imposed on goods from China.

"The risk for our business is a lot of people might be laid off after this year or whether we're going to be able to go forward," said Hunnewell-Johnson.

She says her shipment of firecrackers on the way could now cost her a fortune.

"Those containers on the water, you're looking at $300,000 to $400,000 is what that tariff is going to cost us," Hunnewell-Johnson said.

They’ve halted all orders for the industry during peak shipping season ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"So these tariffs are very, very painful because they are hitting at the absolute worst time they could possibly impact the industry," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The backstory:

She said 99% of retail fireworks come from China. After all, the Chinese invented black powder, and she adds that the country has perfected the manufacturing process.

Heckman said the United States cannot duplicate the industry.

"If the skies are dark or there are no fireworks for sale at the local roadside stand, they're going to know it. I mean, they're going to feel that pain. We're hopeful that's not going to happen," said Heckman.

If the tariffs last, she said, it could cripple the industry and the many livelihoods that depend on it.

"You're talking a domino effect. You have employees, we have locations that we rent. So you have property owners, you have companies we deal with, like tent companies, portal light companies, you know, light tower companies," said Hunnewell-Johnson. "There are a lot of different companies that are involved with what we do. It's not just a fireworks company."

READ: Dozens of people recovering from sickness after eating at South Tampa restaurant

The industry is now trying to petition Washington and the White House for an exemption from the tariffs.

"Everybody go out to their senators and representatives and try to push to save the fireworks industry," said Hunnewell-Johnson.

What's next:

Regarding what customers can expect, Galaxy said they are looking at increasing prices using an average with the product it already has in stock.

Still, the longer the tariffs go on, they’re not sure just how expensive fireworks could get.

The Source: FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: