Tarpon Springs High School band to perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

article

The Tarpon Springs High School Outdoor Performance Ensemble will represent the state of Florida at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. This is the second time the band will make an appearance in the iconic parade.

The high school band was selected as one of nine bands out of 100 applicants to march in the 96th edition of the holiday spectacle.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to have been selected to represent our school, community and our great state of Florida in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to provide this once-in-a-lifetime stage for our Tarpon Springs student performers," said Kevin Ford, Tarpon Springs High School band director. "We look forward to the honor of performing for the nation and celebrating the start of the holiday season Thanksgiving 2022!"

The school says the Tarpon Springs High School Outdoor Performance Ensemble will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance, which comes at a cost. The students have devoted hours to raising money and extra practices. Macy’s made a $10,000 donation to the band in support of their march toward the Big Apple.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

