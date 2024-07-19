Tarpon Springs High School math teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A teacher in Tarpon Springs has been arrested after police say he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student under the age of 16.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, once the agency was made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between Collins, a math teacher at Tarpon Springs High School, and a Pinellas County Schools student, they immediately began investigating.

Following the investigation, Collins was arrested for computer pornography, prohibited computer usage, interference of child custody, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, offense against students by an authority figure, tampering with physical evidence and traveling to meet a minor.

James Collins mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Collins has been a teacher at Tarpon Springs High School over the past year.

Before working at Tarpon Springs High School, he was a teacher in Pasco County.

TSPD is asking anyone with information about this incident, or other incidents involving Collins, to contact Detective Justin Smith at 727-937-6151.

