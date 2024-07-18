Video: Brazen burglars caught on camera crashing into Palmetto CVS, trying to tow away ATM

Things didn’t go as planned for a pair of Palmetto burglars who tried to tow away an ATM after smashing through the front doors of a CVS Pharmacy.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy located at 945 8th Ave West.

Police say surveillance video captured a silver Mitsubishi SUV crashing into the front doors of the store, allowing the passenger to get inside.

Credit: Palmetto Police Department

The passenger grabbed a cable from the back of the SUV and wrapped it around an ATM located near the front door.

The driver then pulled forward, tearing the ATM in half. That’s when police say the passenger secured the cable to the lower half of the ATM and tried to remove it, but was unsuccessful.

The passenger hopped back into the SUV and the burglars took off.

Credit: Palmetto Police Department

Police say the crooks did not get any money from the ATM and nothing else was stolen, but they did cause significant damage to the store.

Police are not sure if the passenger is a man or a woman, but described the suspect as being medium to tall. The person was wearing a white cloth, possibly a T-shirt over their face. They were also wearing white socks and black sandals.

The driver never got out of the SUV and the tag was removed from the vehicle.

Credit: Palmetto Police Department

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-773-6124.

Individuals may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com. People providing information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News



