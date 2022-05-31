Tarpon Springs police searching for missing man last seen calling for help from water

article

Police are searching for a man who was seen calling for help from the water behind a Tarpon Springs bar early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the Bridge Lounge on Pinellas Ave. after a witness reported seeing a man in the water calling for help. When police arrived, they could not find the man, but located a bicycle and a cell phone.

Investigators said the phone was linked to 27-year-old Robert Fiscus.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit was called to the scene to search from the air, while members of the Tarpon Springs Fire Department and police searched the water by boat and along the shore, but they were unable to locate anyone.

It is unknown if Fiscus exited the water. Police are listing him as "missing and endangered."

Anyone with information on is whereabouts is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department.