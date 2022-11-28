Tarpon Springs sisters help feed foster families in the Tampa Bay area

Teen sisters from Tarpon Springs are helping feed foster families in the Tampa Bay area. They founded the non-profit Feeding the Fosters in 2019 and with the help of volunteers, they've prepared nearly 40,000 meals.

Laura Kopec, one of the founders, said the holidays can be an especially difficult time for foster children, which is where the charity she and her sister started, steps in to help.

"They don't have certain traditions that we might have with family dinners and Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners so being able to provide these experiences for them is really important to me," Kopec said.

The team was in Safety Harbor on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving where they provided families with all the makings of a Thanksgiving dinner.