Tax revenue shows tourism levels are bouncing back

The state’s number-one industry, tourism, is showing signs that the pandemic's effects are winding down.

Pinellas County’s Tourism Development Council went over their budget today, and the tourism tax dollars that flow in are providing a better cash flow.

Last year’s revenue was $48 million. 2021 is expected to bring nearly $55 million, though the data from spring break is not in yet.

Tourism development tax revenues:

FY 19 (actual): $63.08 million

FY 20 (actual): $48.80 million

FY 21 (estimated): $54.71 million

FY 22 (estimated): $54.78 million

Steve Hayes heads up Visit St. Pete Clearwater, which promotes the area, and says things are getting better.

"It’s better than 2020, and in some cases, businesses are doing better than 2019, and keep in mind that was a record-breaking year," Hayes told FOX 13.