Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift's new album has an explicit Florida connection

By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 12:10PM
FOX 35 Orlando

New Taylor Swift course to debut at UF

The University of Florida's Honors Program is offering a new course in the spring, "Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists." The class, taught by Senior Lecturer Melina Jimenez, will spend 13 weeks diving into the "Anti-Hero" singer's discography, especially her songwriting, according to a course description on the university's website.

Taylor Swift revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department – and there's a Sunshine State connection. 

The four-time Album of the Year winner first announced she would be releasing her 11th studio album on April 19 as she was accepting her Grammy for best pop vocal album on Sunday night. 

On the album are 17 songs – and one of them is called "Florida!!!" 

Many fans have drawn connections between Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for this album. One is a revelation the English actor made that he's in a group chat called "The Tortured Man Club." Another is the fact that while on her record-breaking "Eras Tour," the "Anti-Hero" singer's Florida show was the first she played after news of her split from Alwyn was made public. That was back in April of last year. 

"Florida!!!" is one of two collaborations on this album. Florence & The Machine are featured on the Sunshine State-inspired track, while rapper and singer Post Malone is on the first song of the album, "Fortnight."

Taylor Swift new album tracklist

Here's a look at the full tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department:

  1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
  2. The Tortured Poets Department
  3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  4. Down Bad
  5. So Long, London
  6. But Daddy I Love Him
  7. Fresh Out the Slammer
  8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence & The Machine)
  9. Guilty as Sin
  10. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
  11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  12. loml
  13. I Can DO It With a Broken Heart
  14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  15. The Alchemy
  16. Clara Bow
  17. The Manuscript (bonus track) 