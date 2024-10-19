'Teach our kids to serve alongside us': Kids pitch in to support Hurricane Milton victims

Hurricane Milton left many in the Tampa Bay region without access to food and water, prompting volunteers and community members to help hand out supplies and relief.

Pastor Jordan Harger of Radiant Church hosted a Convoy of Hope event in St. Petersburg to hand out supplies to hurricane victims.

Some of the youngest volunteers at the event were kids.

"We (Radiant Church) really think it's important to teach our kids to serve alongside us," said Harper. "I think if expect people to start giving their time as adults, it's much harder."

Harper said, "If we start teaching them young, leading by example, showing them how to serve other people, it's a huge character builder."

The volunteer lines were full of parents and their children interacting with storm victims and helping to distribute much-needed aid items and essentials.

Hunter DuVernay, 14, gave up her day off school to help hand out supplies to hurricane victims.

"We're giving them cleaning supplies, we're giving them food, we're giving them baby stuff," said DuVernay. "They can get kids entertainment buckets."

Another youngster helping hand out supplies, Phoebe Harger, described the reality of the situation many of the hurricane victims now face.

"It's devastating, it's kind of sad," said Harger. "If they got hit really hard, there's no roof over their head, or there's not even food in their tummy."

Harger said it is the community's responsibility "to serve them and give them food."

According to Pastor Harger, teaching children the importance of community members supporting other community members is essential and cannot be taught in a classroom.

Kids from Radiant Church help hand out supplies to Hurricane Milton victims.

"We're not just giving them things, we're giving them hope," said DuVernay. "They're getting supplies, but we're also giving them a little bit of hope."

After back-to-back hurricanes, we could all use a little bit of hope.

